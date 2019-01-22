RPC Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 22, 2019 5:30 PM ETRPC, Inc. (RES)By: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor
- RPC (NYSE:RES) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (-44.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $386.92M (-9.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RES has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.