Ford Motor Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (-17.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $38.66B (-6.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, F has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.