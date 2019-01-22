Las Vegas Sands Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Jan. 22, 2019 5:35 PM ETLas Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)By: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.85 (-3.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.51B (+2.0% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, LVS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • Las Vegas Sands is expected to tally adjusted EBITDA of $1.30B during the quarter across its properties, led by $779M from Macao $778.6M, $349M from Venetian and $188M from Sands Cotai. Shares of Las Vegas Sands are up 8.8% since the casino operator's last earnings report.
