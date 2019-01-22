Canadian Pacific Railway Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

  • Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.19 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.46B.
  • Over the last 2 years, CP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward.
  • Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Canadian Pacific Earnings Preview
