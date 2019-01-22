Canadian Pacific Railway Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 22, 2019 5:35 PM ETCanadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)By: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.19 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.46B.
- Over the last 2 years, CP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward.
