United Rentals Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.84 (+44.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.22B (+15.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, URI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.