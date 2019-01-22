Global growth persists, but at a slower pace: Carlyle's Youngkin
Jan. 22, 2019 3:46 PM ETThe Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)CGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- With investments in 250 companies, Carlyle Group (CG -3.3%) gets an overall view of global economy, and "global growth is absolutely slowing," Glenn Youngkin, Carlyle's co-CEO, told Fox Business Network's Maria Bartiromo in Davos.
- "What we see throughout the globe today is growth, but not at the pace we saw last year," he said. Other key takeaways:
- With China's consumers now making up a big part of its economy, "China is dealing with something very new, which is consumer-driven slowdown in growth," Youngkin said.
- "The underpinnings of the U.S. economy are quite good," but it could turn more pessimistic if "we don't see some progress on trade with China and the government shutdown."
- "We're long-term bullish on Europe."
- Sees increasing global oil demand and overall energy usage, with "tremendous opportunity" in natural gas as a transition fuel, and sees growth opportunities renewables, particularly in wind and solar.
