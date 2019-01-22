Teradyne Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (+6.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $494.17M (+3.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TER has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.