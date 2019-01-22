Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.07 (-7.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $717.83M (-10.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, VAR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.