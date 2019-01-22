Raymond James Financial Q1 2019 Earnings Preview
Jan. 22, 2019 5:35 PM ETRaymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF)By: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor
- Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.73 (+7.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.91B (+10.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RJF has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.