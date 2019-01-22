Briggs & Stratton Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jan. 22, 2019 5:35 PM ETBy: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor
- Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $461.71M (+3.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BGG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.