Texas Capital Bancshares Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 22, 2019 5:35 PM ETTexas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI)By: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor
- Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.59 (+33.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $254.83M (+10.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TCBI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.