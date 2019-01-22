Cohen & Steers Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 22, 2019 5:35 PM ETCohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS)By: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor
- Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (+7.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $93.49M (-5.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CNS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.