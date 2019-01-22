Kirkland Gold spikes 5% as Canaccord starts coverage with a Buy
Jan. 22, 2019 3:55 PM ETAgnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)AEMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Kirkland Gold (KL +4.9%) rises to all-time highs after Canaccord Genuity initiates coverage with a Buy rating and C$44 price target, citing the miner's balance sheet and its robust free cash flow profile, which suggests further room to increase the dividend and/or accelerate stock buybacks.
- Canaccord highlights KL's Fosterville and Macassa mines as among the highest-grade mines in the world, with reserve grades of 23 g/ton and 21 g/ton, respectively; as such, KL's estimated all-in sustaining costs of $515/oz. for 2020 is the lowest among the seniors and the 44% free cash margin is the highest, the firm says.
- The firm also believes KL offers low geopolitical, development, technical and financing risk.
