Senate deal could re-open government by end of the week: NY Times

The Senate will vote Thursday on two separate bills that would bring an end to the U.S.'s longest government shutdown--one backed by President Trump includes $5.7B for a border wall and the other extends funding for shuttered agencies through Feb. 8, the New York Times reports.

The plan is a compromise reached by majority leader Sen. Mitch McConnell and minority leader Sen. Chuck Schumer.

The plan provides a way to open government services first and debate what should be done for border security, Schumer says.

