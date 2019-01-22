Liberty Latin America halts buyout talks with Millicom
Jan. 22, 2019 4:20 PM ETLiberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK)LILAK, LILABBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
- After a reported tough time talking through a deal, Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) says it's terminated discussions with Millicom (NASDAQ:TIGO) about a potential transaction.
- LILAK is up 0.6% after hours.
- Liberty LA says it's "focused on its growth strategy to deliver value for shareholders and provide market leading products and services to its customers."
- Previously: RBC starts Millicom at Outperform in wake of bid reports (Jan. 15 2019)
- Previously: Reuters: Liberty Latin America bidding for Millicom; shares jump (Jan. 14 2019)