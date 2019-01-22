IBM +5% on Q4 beats, upside EPS guide

IBM (NYSE:IBM) gains 4.7% after reporting Q4 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with revenue down 3.5% Y/Y. Last year, the company broke a nearly six-year streak of declining revenue, which lasted three quarters before dropping again in the September quarter. Analysts had expected Q4 to continue the trend.

FY19 guidance has EPS of at least $13.90 (consensus: $13.81) with FCF of approximately $12B. The Red Hat acquisition is expected to close in 2H19 and the full-year guide will provide more clarity on last month's sale of certain software products to HCL Technologies.

Revenue breakdown: Cognitive Solutions, $5.46B (+2% Y/Y in constant currency); Global Business Services, $4.32B (+6% Y/Y); Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, $8.93B (flat Y/Y,); Systems, $2.62B (-20% Y/Y partly on IBM Z cycle dynamics); Global Financing, $402M (-9% Y/Y).

Strategic imperatives (cloud, data analysis, etc.) revenue was $39.8B for the year, up 9% Y/Y.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM ET with a webcast available here.

