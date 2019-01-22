Avalon Globocare down 9% after hours following 124% spike

Ultra-thinly traded Avalon Globocare (OTCQB:AVCO) is down 9% after hours following a sharp 124% spike on a whopping 322x surge in volume in today's session.

No particular news accounts for action although it filed a preliminary prospectus last week for a $50M mixed shelf offering.

CEO David Jin will be speaking at the World Stem Cell Summit in Miami on Thursday.

The company says it provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services. A subsidiary is focused on the acquisition and management of healthcare facilities while another subsidiary is involved in liquid biopsy, precision medicine (cell therapies) and regenerative medicine.

At the end of September 2018, it had $3.8M in cash while operations consumed $3.5M during the first three quarters of the year.