Heavyweight interest seen for eBay Marketplace

Elliott Management thinks eBay's (NASDAQ:EBAY) Marketplace business could be of interest to Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Google or a number of private equity firms if StubHub and eBay Classifieds Group were stripped away, according to CNBC.

Elliott sees a deal price in the neighborhood of $15B for Marketplace if no operational improvements are made.

The idea for eBay, which is just one of many from the activist hedge fund, could gain traction if Starboard Value also pushes for it.

