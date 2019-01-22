Capital One -4.1% after massive Q4 miss

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) drops 4.1% in after-hours trading after Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.87 falls far short of consensus estimate of $2.39.

Q4 net interest income of $5.82B rose 1% Q/Q, flat Y/Y; net interest margin of 6.96% vs. 8.43% in Q3 and 7.03% in Q4 2017.

Period-end loans held for investment rose 3% during the quarter to $245.9B, with credit-card period-end loans up to $116.4B; consumer banking period-end loans decreased less than 1% to $59.2B; commercial banking period-end loans increased 2% to $70.3B.

Period-end total deposits increased 1% Q/Q to $249.8B.

Return on average common equity 10.05% vs. 12.40% in Q3 and negative 8.14% in the year-ago period.

Tangible book value per share of $69.20 at Q4-end vs. $66.15 at Q3-end.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

Previously: Capital One Financial misses by $0.52, misses on revenue (Jan. 22)