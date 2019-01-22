Ashland reaches deal with shareholder Cruiser Capital

Jan. 22, 2019 4:36 PM ETAshland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH)ASHBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) announces an agreement with activist shareholder Cruiser Capital, saying it will consult with Cruiser and its other shareholders in the search for two new independent directors for its board.
  • ASH also will appoint Dr. William Joyce as a consultant to the company on operations-related matters; Joyce is the retired former chairman and CEO of Nalco, Hercules Inc. and Union Carbide and vice chairman of Dow Chemical.
  • Cruiser Capital, which owns a 2.5% stake in ASH, says it will withdraw its slate of director nominees and support ASH's nominees and proposals at the Feb. 8 annual shareholder meeting; Cruiser had sought to replace four directors, including Chairman Bill Wulfsohn.
