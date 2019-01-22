U.S. sues Oracle over pay discrimination

The U.S. Department of Labor files a new suit accusing Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) of widespread discrimination that led to over $400M in lost wages.

According to the complaint filed today, Oracle hired around 500 people into tech jobs over a five-year period, and only five were Hispanic and only six were African American.

The DoL says more than 5K women were underpaid (with disparities as high as 20%) and over 11K Asian employees were underpaid (disparities as high as 8%).

Oracle has multiple contracts with the federal government totaling over $100M a year, which means the company is subject to federal anti-discrimination laws and DoL pay audits.