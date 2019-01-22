EHealth sees strong Q4; shares up 2% after hours

On a preliminary basis, eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) expects total Q4 revenue of $133.5M - 135.5M versus consensus of $110.6M. Medicare revenue should be $121.0M - 122.0M. Net income should be $24.3M - 27.3M while non-GAAP EBITDA should be $51.7M - 52.7M.

Revenue for the year should be $250M - 252M compared to consensus of $227.1M. Medicare revenue should be $210M - 211M. Non-GAAP EBITDA should be $33.5M - 34.5M compared to guidance of $21.9M - 26.9M.

Submitted Medicare applications in Q4 rose 64% and 39% for the year.

Final results should be released in late February.

2019 guidance: revenue: $290M - 310M; Medicare revenue: $256M - 272M; net income: $16.3M - 21.3M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $45M - 50M.