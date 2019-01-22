IHeartMedia gets court confirmation for restructuring plan

IHeartMedia (OTCPK:IHRTQ) announces that its reorganization plan has gotten confirmation from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

It's on track to complete restructuring in the first half of this year, iHeart says.

Under the terms, iHeartMedia will undergo a "comprehensive" balance sheet restructuring reducing its debt to $5.75B from $16.1B, and the process will separate Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE:CCO) from iHeartMedia.

After the process is complete, iHeart Chairman/CEO Bob Pittman and President/COO/CFO Rich Bressler will remain in their roles and have signed four-year extensions.