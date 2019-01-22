Stocks stumble as global growth concerns resurface

Stocks fell for the first time in five sessions as investors shifted their focus back to global growth concerns, signaling the possibility that this month's rally from oversold conditions may have run its course.

Investor concerns were rekindled after the IMF cut its 2019 global growth forecast to 3.5%, China's 6.6% GDP growth in 2018 marked its lowest pace since 1990, and existing home sales in the U.S. sank 6.4% in December to a below consensus seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.99M.

"The U.S. isn’t insulated from what goes on around the world," says CLS Investments chief investment strategist Marc Pfeffer. "We’re in a positive but slower, meandering path of growth," with U.S.-China trade tensions, the ongoing government shutdown and the overall impact on corporate profits all acting as wild cards for investors.

Today's selling sent the S&P 500 below its 50-day moving average (2,623) but bounced to close above that level after NEC Director Larry Kudlow refuted earlier reports that a preparatory U.S.-China trade meeting had been canceled.

Ten of the 11 S&P sectors finished in the red, led by energy (-2.2%), industrials (-2.1%) and communication services (-2%), while utilities (+0.2%) was the only group to finish with gains.

Stanley Black & Decker's 15% loss after it guided FY 2019 earnings below consensus estimates and Arconic's 16% plunge after saying it was no longer considering a sale of the company contributed to the industrial sector's underperformance.

WTI crude oil slid 2.3% to settle at $52.57/bbl amid the global economic concerns, weighing on energy shares.

U.S. Treasury prices rose broadly, sending yields lower across the curve; the two-year yield slipped 4 bps to 2.57% and the 10-year yield tumbled 5 bps to 2.73%.