TD Ameritrade +1.9% after fiscal Q1 EPS beats by a dime

  • TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTDgains 1.9% in after-hours trading after fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.11 beats the consensus estimate by a dime.
  • Q1 net revenue of $1.52B increased from $1.40B in Q4 and $1.26B in the year-ago quarter.
  • Record of $32B in net new client assets, an annualized growth rate of 10%, and about 928,000 daily average client trades per day. Mobile trading averaged 240,000 trades per day, up more than 50% from last year.
  • Q1 operating margin of 52.5% vs. 45.4% in Q4 and 26.7% in Q1 2018.
  • Client assets at Q1-end $1.17T, down 10% from $1.30T at Q4-end, and $1.18T in the end of Q1 2018.
  • Conference call on Jan. 23 at 8:30AM ET; 866-393-4306.
  • Previously: TD Ameritrade beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (Jan. 22)
