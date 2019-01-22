Quotient Tech preliminary numbers fall short; shares -2.6%
Jan. 22, 2019 5:09 PM ETQuotient Technology Inc. (QUOT)QUOTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) is 2.6% lower after hours following the release of preliminary Q4 results where revenues fell short of company guidance and analyst consensus.
- The company said it expects to report revenues of $106.5M-$107.5M; that's below Quotient's Nov. 7 guidance of $115M-$120M and consensus for $117.7M.
- Quotient expects a "portion of the revenue shortfall will flow through our net loss."
- For the full year, it's expecting revenues of $386.5M-$387.5M, short of Nov. 7 guidance for $395M-$400M and consensus for $397.57M.
- "Promotion revenue in the fourth quarter was impacted by unexpected softness as a number of CPG customers cut their spend significantly in December," says CEO Mir Aamir. "Revenue from media in the fourth quarter, continued to grow significantly year over year but was also impacted by the CPG spending cuts."
- The company will offer its full earnings report after the close on Feb. 12, with a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that day.