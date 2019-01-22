Interactive Brokers (IEX:IBKR) falls 1.1% in after-hours trading after Q4 EPS on comprehensive income of 56 cents misses consensus estimate of 62 cents; compares with loss per share of 2 cents in the year-ago period.

Tax reform cut year-ago EPS by 45 cents.

Q4 net revenue of $492M misses average analyst estimate by $19M; compares with $515M a year ago.

Q4 pretax profit margin of 63% vs. 71% in the year-ago quarter.

Electronic brokerage pretax profit margin of the quarter fell to 63% from 65% Y/Y.

Q4 total daily average revenue trades increased 30% Y/Y to 951K; customer accounts rose 24% to 598K.

