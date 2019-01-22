BlackRock plan environmentally aware money market fund

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Cash Management files an initial registration statement for BlackRock Liquid Environmentally Aware Fund--or LEAF series of funds--with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

LEAF is a prime money market fund that seeks to provide clients with as high a level of current income as is consistent with liquidity and preservation of capital, while giving consideration to select environmental criteria.

5% of net revenue from BlackRock's management fee from the Fund will be used to buy and retire carbon offsets.