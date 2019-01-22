Top SeaChange holder urges action including possible asset sale

SeaChange's (NASDAQ:SEAC) top shareholder says its reps have engaged with the company's chairman to convey its concerns, and to push to consider actions including asset sales.

In a 13D filing, Karen Singer and TAR Holdings disclose a 13.7% stake and say they've informed the company that TAR is disappointed with "poor operational and financial results (which, among other things, has caused the Issuer’s stock price to fall more than 48% in the past six months)."

TAR says the stock may be significantly undervalued due to poor management, and criticizes managements' insignificant ownership stake. It also criticizes board turnover, noting two directors have tenures of more than 14 and eight years respectively.

The company needs to consider strategic and operational alternatives, TAR says, including an asset sale or other transaction to unlock value for stockholders.

TAR says it might seek board representation in case of inaction.