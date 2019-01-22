Netflix welcomed to club with MPAA admission

Wrapping up a good day for the company, if not the stock, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has earned admission to the Motion Picture Association of America.

Joining the industry lobbying group is a major mark for the streaming-video company, as it joins old-line "big" Hollywood studios including Disney, Fox, Paramount, Sony, Universal and Warner Bros.

In terms of meaning, that news is of a piece with today's Oscar nominations -- of which Netflix logged 13, comparable with numbers from Disney (17) and Fox Searchlight (15), as well as Universal (9) and Warner (9). The company's film Roma tied The Favourite to earn the most nominations from a single film this year (10), and is the first Best Picture nominee with no reported box-office grosses.

“All of our members are committed to pushing the film and television industry forward, in both how we tell stories and how we reach audiences," says MPAA Chairman/CEO Charles Rivkin. "Adding Netflix will allow us to even more effectively advocate for the global community of creative storytellers, and I look forward to seeing what we can all achieve together.”