Blast at Enbridge Ohio pipeline lowers gas flows by more than a third

The flow of natural gas through parts of Enbridge’s (NYSE:ENB) Texas Eastern pipeline system dropped today in the wake of yesterday's explosion in southeast Ohio that injured two people and caused an evacuation of area residents.

Before the blast, 2.1B cf/day of gas flowed through the pipeline in Monroe County, Ohio; today, flows fell to 1.3B cf/day.

Flows also declined in other parts of Ohio and Kentucky, and flows reversed direction in Pennsylvania's Greene County, one of the state’s biggest gas producing counties.

ENB says it is working with Ohio's Public Utilities Commission and the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration to identify the cause, monitor repairs and evaluate environmental impacts.

The 9,029-mile TETCO pipeline carries gas from the U.S. Gulf Coast and Texas to markets in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.