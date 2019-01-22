Zions Q4 beats estimate; sees 12-month NIM increasing
Jan. 22, 2019 5:51 PM ETZions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)ZIONBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.08, which includes 2c of income tax benefits related to U.S. tax reform, beats average analyst estimate of $1.05.
- Compares with $1.04 in Q3 and 54 cents in Q4 2017.
- Zions slips 0.1% in after-hours trading.
- Q4 net interest income of $576M increased 2% from Q3 and 10% from the year-ago quarter; net interest margin increased to 3.67% from 3.63% in Q3 and 3.45% in Q4 2017.
- Loans and leases, net of unearned income and fees, increased to $46.7B, up 3% from Q3 and up 4% from Q4 2017.
- Book value per common share of $37.39 at Dec. 31, 2018 increases from $36.36 at Sept. 30, 2018
- 12-month outlook: Sees loan balances slightly to moderately increasing; sees net interest income moderately increasing, assuming no additional federal funds interest rate hikes; sees FY19 tax rate ~23% including effects of stock-based compensation.
