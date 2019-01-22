U.S. Steel downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies on guidance risk

U.S. Steel (X -2.9% ) is lower after Jefferies downgrades shares to Hold from Buy with a $24 price target, cut from $38, saying disappointing Q4 earnings and Q1 guidance will begin to reflect the extent of recent steel margin weakness.

While remaining constructive on the broader steel sector, drivers for a meaningful recovery at U.S. Steel are "hard to identify" and the company's 2019 EBITDA guidance risks missing expectations, Jefferies analyst Seth Rosenfeld writes.

Among U.S.-based steel names, the firm has more regard for Nucor (NYSE:NUE), Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC), Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD), Reliance Steel (NYSE:RS) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF).