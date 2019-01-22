WSJ: Colony set to take over Abraaj Latin American ops

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) is set to take over the Latin American operations of private-equity firm Abraaj Group for just $10M, The Wall Street Journal reports.

That would mean assuming management of more than $500M in assets, including a stake in fashion-footwear firm Capa de Ozono.

Dubai-based Abraaj was forced into provisional liquidation in June. Its founder and former CEO Arif Naqvi is now facing legal charges in the United Arab Emirates from Air Arabia Group, which lent more than $300M to Abraaj.

Colony will rebrand Abraaj as Colony Latam Partners and aggressively push its business in the region.