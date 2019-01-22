Walgreens to pay $269M to settle civil fraud lawsuits, DoJ says

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) agrees to pay $269.2M to settle whistleblower lawsuits accusing it of civil fraud for overbilling federal healthcare programs, the U.S. Department of Justice says.

WBA will pay $209.2M to resolve claims it improperly billed Medicare, Medicaid and other federal programs during 2006-17 for hundreds of thousands of insulin pens it dispensed to patients it knew did not need them, and $60M to resolve claims it overcharged Medicaid during 2008-17 by failing to disclose and charge the discount drug prices it offered the public through its Prescription Savings Club program.

WBA, which "admits, acknowledges, and accepts responsibility" for the alleged conduct, says it set aside enough money for the settlements as of Nov. 30, 2018.