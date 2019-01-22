Steel Dynamics expects rising demand in 2019, bottom for HRC prices
Jan. 22, 2019 6:49 PM ETSteel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)STLDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) rose 1.8% in today's trade after reporting better than expected Q4 earnings and saying it expects domestic steel demand to rise in 2019, citing the continued pace of automotive momentum, growth in construction activity and energy customers that remain bullish.
- STLD CEO Mark Millett also called a bottom on hot rolled coil prices following a 23% slide through H2 2018, saying during today's earnings conference call that "there's a tendency for everyone to jump out of the market, and then all of the sudden everyone jumps back in. We are getting to that point."
- HRC lead times at STLD's flat-rolled mills appear to remain in the 3-4 week range, but Millet expects the order rate to pick up in the coming weeks; STLD shipped more flat and long steel products in Q4, pushing overall steel shipments to external customers to 2.3M st from 2.2M st in the prior-year period.