MEG Energy outlines big 2019 spending cut, board shakeup

MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF -7.6% ) says it will slash its capital spending in half to a maximum C$275M (US$206M) this year and review the makeup of its board, after forecasting a 2019 capital plan of C$500M last October.

In the aftermath of rival Canadian producer Husky Energy's abandoned C$2.75B offer for the company, MEG says it will focus on increasing cash flow, trimming debt and eventually expanding production.

MEG says Alberta’s mandated production cuts will limit its 2019 output to 90K-92K bbl/day of oil, while maintaining a target of raising output to 113K bbl/day in 2020.

While today's announcement does not mention Husky’s failed bid, MEG says it is beginning a “board renewal process” to ensure it has the necessary leadership “to steward the ultimate potential of the company going forward.”

Investors should be encouraged that MEG's plan still advances the company's expansion efforts while being funded out of operating cash flow, says Raymond James analyst Chris Cox.