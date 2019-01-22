Royal Dutch Shell cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley on capex concerns

Jan. 22, 2019 3:34 PM ETShell plc (SHEL)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor46 Comments
  • Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -2.4%) is lower after Morgan Stanley downgrades shares to Underweight from Equal Weight,saying Shell’s planned share buybacks, dividends and debt reduction would require $66B in cash to the end of 2020 and leave little room for capex to increase.
  • Stanley says Shell’s capex-to-dividend ratio already is unusually low, by far the lowest in the sector and at a 20-year low in the company’s history.
  • The firm also says Shell's reserve life is falling much faster than its peers.
