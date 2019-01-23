Bank of Japan no closer to policy exit as it stands pat

The Bank of Japan stood pat on interest rates, as expected, and cut its inflation forecasts as an exit of a loose monetary policy now looks much further off.

The bank voted 7-2 in favor of keeping short-term rates at -0.1%, with long-term rates around zero.

It says Japan's economy will continue to expand at a "moderate" pace, but fallout from a trade war between Japan's two biggest partners -- China and the U.S. -- is raising concerns.

The bank has cut its forecast for core consumer inflation in the coming fiscal year to 0.9% from 1.4% amid falling crude prices.

That central banking news followed data showing weak trade growth, with Japan's exports falling by 3.8%, its biggest drop in two years. The result disappointed those expecting just a 1.8% decline. Imports also fell short, with a 1.9% Y/Y gain vs. consensus 3.7%.

