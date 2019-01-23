Subaru says Japanese plant could be idle two weeks on defect news
Jan. 23, 2019 1:07 AM ETSubaru Corporation (FUJHY)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Shares in Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY) have fallen 3.5% in Tokyo after the company said its only auto factory in Japan could be shut down for nearly two weeks.
- That follows the discovery of a suspected defect in a power-steering component.
- Shares regained some ground after Subaru said that it hope to restart production on Monday at the earliest. Production had stopped as of the night shift on Jan. 16 but was just reported today.
- The Japanese plant accounts for about 60% of its global production. A complete shutdown of its lines for one week would hit operating profits by ¥13.5B (about $123M), Nomura says.