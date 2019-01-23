Amid rulemaking heat, big tech firms spend record amounts on lobbying

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) spent record amounts on annual lobbying in 2018, a year when regulatory heat was turned up on them and other big-data companies.

Google spent $21M on influencing policy, topping the $18M they spent in 2017. Some $4.9M of that came in the last three months of the year, a period that included CEO Sundar Pichai's first congressional appearance.

Facebook, meanwhile, spent $13M, topping its $11.5M from 2017. About $2.83M was spent during the last quarter.

The companies have faced increasing scrutiny from Washington amid data-privacy concerns and leak scandals.

Among others, Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) reported spending $3.7M on lobbying in the fourth quarter to hit its own record $14.2M for the year.