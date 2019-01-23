Fed investigating Deutsche Bank - report

The U.S. Federal Reserve is investigating Deutsche Bank's (NYSE:DB) role in a money laundering scheme.

A Bloomberg report says the probe is in early stages and examining if the U.S. arm was involved in moving money out of the Estonian branch.

Bloomberg says Deutsche is cooperating. Deutsche tells CNBC there is "no probe" but the company has received information requests from regulators and law enforcement "around the world."

Deutsche is being broadly investigated for $227B in suspicious payments through the Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015.