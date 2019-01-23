Restaurants Brands updates on results, management changes

Restaurant Brands (NYSE:QSR) preannounces Q4 results and discloses a series of management changes.

During Q4, comparable sales increased 1.9% at the Tim Hortons chains, 1.7% at Burger King and 0.1% at Popeyes. Net restaurant growth across brands was 5.5% Y/Y, led by a 7.3% rise at Popeyes.

The company says Daniel Schwartz has been promoted to the Executive Chairman position and Bruger King President Jose Cil has been promoted to CEO of Restaurant Brands.

