Insulin costs in U.S. doubled from 2012 - 2016

A study conducted by the nonprofit Health Care Cost Institute showed that the average annual U.S. per-patient cost of insulin for type 1 diabetics rose from $2,864 in 2012 to $5,705 in 2016, adding yet more fuel to the outcry over high drug prices.

The figures represent to total paid by the patient and health plan and excludes subsequent rebates. The jump in costs were driven by higher insulin prices overall and a shift toward more expensive insulin products. Average daily use of insulin rose only 3% over the period.

Drugmakers say the periodically raise U.S. list prices for their medications to address ever-rising rebates to insurers in order to secure coverage.

Selected tickers: (NYSE:LLY)(NASDAQ:SNY)(NYSE:NVO)(NASDAQ:MNKD)(NASDAQ:MYL)