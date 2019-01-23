UBS likes Lilly in premarket analyst action

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) initiated with Neutral rating at UBS.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) initiated with Buy rating and $62 (75% upside) price target at Mizuho.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) initiated with Sell rating at UBS.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) initiated with Neutral rating at UBS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) initiated with Buy rating at UBS.

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) upgraded to Buy with a $131 (12% upside) price target at UBS.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) initiated with Neutral rating at UBS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) resumed with Neutral rating and $91 (3% upside) price target at UBS. Shares up 1% premarket.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) reiterated at Overweight with a $50 (186% upside) price target at Piper Jaffray citing expected peak sales of RT002 of more than $1B.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) upgraded to Neutral with a $9 (50% upside) price target at JPMorgan. Shares up 5% premarket.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) upgraded to Neutral with a $16 (15% downside risk) price target at Piper Jaffray. Shares up 3% premarket.

Merck (NYSE:MRK) downgraded to Market Perform with an $80 (5% upside) pricer target at BMO. Shares down 1% premarket.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) downgraded to Underweight with a $20 (157% upside) price target at JPMorgan.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan. Shares down 3% premarket.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) downgraded to Neutral with a $41 (109% upside) price target at JPMorgan.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) downgraded to Neutral with a $34 (168% upside) price target at JPMorgan.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) downgraded to Neutral with a $34 (153% upside) price target at JPMorgan. Shares down 4% premarket.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) downgraded to Neutral with a $32 (10% upside) price target at UBS. Shares down a fraction premarket.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) downgraded to Neutral with a $100 (10% upside) price target at JPMorgan.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) downgraded to Neutral with a $46 (9% upside) price target at UBS. Shares down 1% premarket.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) downgraded to Hold with a $123 (5% upside) price target at Deutsche Bank.