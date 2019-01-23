Synchrony to sell Walmart portfolio, extends Sam's Club pact

Synchrony (NYSE:SYF) has reached an agreement on the sale of the Walmart (NYSE:WMT) loan portfolio currently serviced by Synchrony. The portfolio is expected to transfer late Q3 or early Q4 2019.

Also, Walmart agrees to dismiss its lawsuit against Synchrony.

In addition, Synchrony and Walmart's Sam's Club unit have extended their partnership for Sam's Club-branded credit cards.

As part of the extension, Synchrony will continue to manage and service the credit-card programs for Sam's Club members across the retailer's almost 600 stores.

Synchrony jumps 9.2% in premarket trading.

Previously: Synchrony Financial beats by $0.18, beats on revenue (Jan. 23)