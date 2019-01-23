Organic sales solid at Procter & Gamble
Jan. 23, 2019
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) tracks slightly higher after the company tops estimates on both lines of its FQ2 report and issues strong guidance.
- Organic growth was up 4% in Q4 to top the consensus estimate for a 2.6% gain, led by the Beauty (+8%) and Health Care (+5%) segments.
- Gross margin was 49.6% of sales vs. 49.9% consensus. Operating margin was 22.8% of sales vs. 23.2% consensus.
- "Our focus on superiority, productivity and improving P&G’s organization and culture is delivering improved results despite a challenging competitive and macroeconomic environment," sums Procter & Gamble CEO David Taylor on the quarter.
- Looking ahead, P&G expects all-in FY19 sales growth to be -1% to +1% and EPS growth of +3% to +8%.
- Shares of Procter and Gamble are up 0.51% in premarket trading to $90.90.
