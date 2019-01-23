Dell gets new bull at Citi
Jan. 23, 2019 7:22 AM ETDell Technologies Inc. (DELL)DELL, HPE, IBM, NTAPBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Citi starts Dell (NYSE:DELL) at Buy with a $55 target saying "we believe consensus is missing the big boost to net income and EPS in 2H 2019 and beyond from Dell’s future debt pay down coupled with an attractive valuation."
- Analyst Jim Suva thinks Dell can pay down its $4.3B in debt in Q2 with a combination of cash in hand and cash flow.
- The analyst says Dell has a "more complete product package" than HPE (NYSE:HPE), Lenovo, IBM (NYSE:IBM), and NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP).
- Source: Bloomberg First Word.
- Dell shares are up 2% premarket to $45.