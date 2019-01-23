RBC Capital warns on Tesla

RBC Capital downgrades Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to an Underperform rating from Sector Perform on deep concerns over the EV automaker's valuation amid the shift into becoming a volume player.

"The current valuation already considers overly lofty expectations. For instance, let's assume 1mm [Model 3] units @$55k ASP, 12 percent EBIT margins, no interest/equity raise all by 2025," notes analyst Joseph Spak. "This is undoubtedly solid earnings, but at a more 'mature' 15x P/E, the discounted back value is ~$195, meaning even in an optimistic case at least 1/3rd of today's price is an Elon premium," he adds.

Spak and team give Tesla credit for reeling in expectations. "Whether its cutting the price of their lineup by $2k/unit, admission the federal tax credit expiring will hurt, acknowledgment that Tesla can't sell at $35k Model 3 profitably and costs need to come down, or language around full-self driving - we'd classify recent commentary and actions by the company as more realistic," reads the RBC note.

The firm chops its price target to $245 from $290 to rep 18% downside potential.