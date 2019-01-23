United Technologies +4% as Q4 earnings thump estimates

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) +3.9% pre-market after easily beating Wall Street expectations for Q4 earnings and revenues, benefiting from strong demand for aircraft parts.

This is UTX's first earnings release since completing its $30B acquisition of Rockwell Collins in November and announcing its intent to separate into three independent companies.

UTX says Q4 commercial aftermarket sales rose 11% Y/Y at Pratt & Whitney and gained 8% organically at Collins Aerospace Systems; Otis new equipment orders were flat organically, and equipment orders at Carrier increased 3% organically.

For FY 2019, UTX sees EPS of $7.70-$8.00, excluding non-recurring items, vs. $7.80 analyst consensus estimate on revenues of $75.5B-$77B vs. $77.1B consensus.

Looking to 2019, our segment profit is expected to grow faster than sales, and free cash flow, excluding separation costs, is expected to grow faster than earnings," the company says.